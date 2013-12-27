Weekend Cocktail: The Ritz 100

The Ritz hotel in London is famous for its cocktail menu, and in particular its Ritz 100. Can’t make it across the pond for this famed drink? Here’s how to make it yourself at home.

The Ritz 100 (pictured above)

Ingredients

25ml Gold-Infused Ketel One

10ml Grand Marnier

Dash Creme de Pache

Champagne

Directions

Prepare directly into Champagne coupette, garnishing with an orange spiral. At the table, carefully drop one brown sugar cube into the centre of the flute using silver tongs.

