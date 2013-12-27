Weekend Cocktail: The Ritz 100

The Ritz hotel in London is famous for its cocktail menu, and in particular its Ritz 100. Can’t make it across the pond for this famed drink? Here’s how to make it yourself at home.
The Ritz 100 (pictured above)
Ingredients
25ml Gold-Infused Ketel One
10ml Grand Marnier
Dash Creme de Pache
Champagne
Directions
Prepare directly into Champagne coupette, garnishing with an orange spiral. At the table, carefully drop one brown sugar cube into the centre of the flute using silver tongs.
