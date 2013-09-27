Weekend Cocktail: The Northwood #2 Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Fall

When we think of the perfect fall ingredient, apples come to mind first, which is why the The Northwood #2 seems like the perfect cocktail to imbibe to get into the spirit of fall. The brainchild of David Moo, co-owner and head bartender at the Brooklyn bar Quarter, this is best served on nights with just a bit of a chill in the air.

The Northwood #2 (pictured above)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons gold rum

2 tablespoons brandy

1 1/2 tablespoons apple cider

1 teaspoon pure maple syrup (preferably Grade B)

3/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Ice cubes

2 thin apple slices

Directions:

Combine first five ingredients in cocktail shaker and fill with ice. Cover and shake vigorously until cold. Strain into two coupe glasses. Cut slit in each apple slice and attach to rim of each glass.

