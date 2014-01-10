Weekend Cocktail: The Moët Golden Night, the Official Golden Globes Cocktail



Hosting a Golden Globes viewing party this Sunday? Make the party practically A-list by serving the very drink that stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper will be drinking come Sunday, the official drink of the Golden Globes, the Moët Golden Night.

Moët Golden Night (pictured above)

Makes Six Cocktails

Ingredients

1/4 cup unrefined granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

20 whole cardamom pods, crushed using the back of a knife or a mortar and pestle

1/4 cup pear brandy

1 (750 ml) chilled Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne

2 small ripe Forelle or Seckel pears, for garnish

Directions

Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan, stir to dissolve the sugar, add the crushed cardamom pods and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer the simple syrup for five minutes, then remove from heat and allow to steep and cool for 20 minutes.

Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the simple syrup, discard the seeds and pods, and place the simple syrup into a liquid measuring cup. Add the pear brandy and stir to combine. The pear-cardamom simple syrup mixture can be made up to 2 days ahead and the Asian pears can be peeled up to 2 hours ahead.

Just before serving, cut the pear off the core and slice pear lengthwise into 1/8-inch thick slices. Separate slices into stacks of three and spread slightly to make a fan. If cutting slices ahead of serving time, coat them with a little lemon juice to prevent them from browning.

To serve, add 1/2 ounce of the pear-cardamom simple syrup mixture to six white wine glasses (this makes enough syrup for 8 cocktails). Add four ounces of chilled Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne to each glass, filling each glass about halfway. Garnish each glass with three pieces of fanned pear slices and serve.

