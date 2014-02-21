Weekend Cocktail: The Lorraine 75

If we had to pick a signature drink, it would probably be the classic French 75 cocktail (a mix of gin, Champagne, lemon juice, and sugar). That being said, we are always looking for a fun variation on the cocktail, which is why when we stumbled on the Lorraine 75, we couldn’t wait to try it! Our new signature drink? Quite possibly.

The Lorraine 75 (pictured above)

Ingredients

1 part D’ussé Cognac

1/2 part triple sec

1 part orange juice

Top with Martini Prosecco

Directions

Serve the cocktail in a champagne flute and garnish with a long orange spiral.

MORE:

How To Fold a Fitted Sheet

The Gypset Travel Guide To Sayulita, Mexico