Weekend Cocktail: Kick Off Friday With Tequila Sangria

Start your weekend with a bang by making a classic cocktail that you can enjoy with friends—tequila sangria chock full of some of your favorite fruit. So go ahead already, make a pitcher.
Tequila Sangria (pictured above)
Ingredients
2 to 3 pineapple slices
2 to 3 orange slices
2 to 3 blackberries
2 to 3 lime wedges
2 ounce or 1/4 cup tequila
1 ounce or 2 tablespoons elderflower-flavored liqueur
1 ounce or 2 tablespoons simple syrup
2 ounces or 1/4 cup pineapple juice
Splash orange juice
Ice, as needed
Directions
In desired drinking glass, add the pineapples, oranges, blackberries, and lime wedges. Next add the tequila, elderflower-flavored liqueur, simple syrup, pineapple juice, and orange juice. Add ice to glass and stir to mix ingredients. Top glass with red wine and enjoy.
