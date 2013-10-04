Weekend Cocktail: Kick Off Friday With Tequila Sangria



Start your weekend with a bang by making a classic cocktail that you can enjoy with friends—tequila sangria chock full of some of your favorite fruit. So go ahead already, make a pitcher.

Tequila Sangria (pictured above)

Ingredients

2 to 3 pineapple slices

2 to 3 orange slices

2 to 3 blackberries

2 to 3 lime wedges

2 ounce or 1/4 cup tequila

1 ounce or 2 tablespoons elderflower-flavored liqueur

1 ounce or 2 tablespoons simple syrup

2 ounces or 1/4 cup pineapple juice

Splash orange juice

Ice, as needed

Directions

In desired drinking glass, add the pineapples, oranges, blackberries, and lime wedges. Next add the tequila, elderflower-flavored liqueur, simple syrup, pineapple juice, and orange juice. Add ice to glass and stir to mix ingredients. Top glass with red wine and enjoy.

