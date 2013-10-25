Weekend Cocktail: Get Halloween Ready With Children of the Thorn Punch



With Halloween upon us, you are probably on the hunt for a fun themed cocktail that is both perfect for the holiday, and yummy to drink. Look no further than Children of the Thorn Punch, a drink in that perfect bloody hue which combines fresh lemons, oranges, and plums, so it is just as refreshing as it is spooky.

Children of the Thorn Punch (pictured above)

Ingredients:

1 bottle Thorny Rose Red Blend

16 oz fresh brewed black tea

8 oz Cognac

1 orange and 2 lemons cut into half moons

3 organic plums cut into half moons

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and chill overnight. Serve in a large punch bowl with club soda.

