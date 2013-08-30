Weekend Cocktail: Watch the US Open Sipping a Grey Goose Grey Honey Deuce

While you are watching the US Open play out on TV this weekend, why not whip up the official cocktail of the Open to enjoy along with the matches. The Grey Goose Honey Deuce is served at the US Open every year, and is undoubtedly a fan favorite. The best part? It is easy to make yourself, just follow along with the recipe below.
Grey Goose Honey Deuce Pitcher (pictured above)
Ingredients:
16 parts Grey Goose Vodka
32 parts fresh squeezed lemonade
8 parts Chambord or premium raspberry liqueur
Crushed ice
Honeydew melon balls for garnish
Directions:
Add lemonade, Grey Goose Vodka and Chambord to a large pitcher filled with ice and stir well. Pour into highball glasses filled with ice and garnish with melon balls.
