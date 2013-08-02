StyleCaster
Weekend Cocktail: Try the Giddy Up For Summer Entertaining

Leah Bourne
Copy of 2013 0404 XB-00160Looking for a easy cocktail to whip up during a party? Look no further than the Giddy Up! created by mixologist Brian Stewart (pictured below) currently the Spirits Master at the private rooftop bar of the Petit Ermitage hotel. According to Stewart, the drink is a fun spin on the classic “Sex on the Beach” cocktail.
 
Giddy Up! (pictured above)
1 oz. rye whiskey
¾ oz. grapefruit juice
½ oz. lime juice
1 oz. XB
 
 

