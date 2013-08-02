Weekend Cocktail: Try the Giddy Up For Summer Entertaining

Looking for a easy cocktail to whip up during a party? Look no further than the Giddy Up! created by mixologist Brian Stewart (pictured below) currently the Spirits Master at the private rooftop bar of the Petit Ermitage hotel. According to Stewart, the drink is a fun spin on the classic “Sex on the Beach” cocktail.



Giddy Up! (pictured above)

1 oz. rye whiskey

¾ oz. grapefruit juice

½ oz. lime juice

1 oz. XB



