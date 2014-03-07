Weekend Cocktail: Get St. Patty’s Ready With The Rock of Cashel



Something about St. Patrick’s Day (set for March 17) and really great cocktails, go hand in hand. Crown Group Hospitality’s (behind some of the best New York City restaurants including The Lion and Bill’s Food & Drink) Head Mixologist Ben Scorah created an Irish-themed drink named The Rock of Cashel after a historic site located in Cashel, South Tipperary, Ireland. Perfect for St.Patty prep if we do say so.

The Rock of Cashel (pictured above)

Ingredients

2 oz Tullamore Dew Phoenix Whisky

1 oz Campari

1 oz Montenegro Amaro

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

Directions

Stirred and served over one large ice cube in a crystal rocks glass. Garnished with a fresh orange zest.

