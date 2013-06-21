Weekend Cocktail: George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s Favorite Tequila Cocktails



Actor George Clooney and nightlife entrepreneur Rande Gerber epitomize cool, so we weren’t surprised to learn that when they drink the tequila that they masterminded together, Casamigos, they prefer it chilled or on the rocks.

The tequila was a labor of love for the longtime friends. Clooney says of the process of creating it: “We worked on the creation of Casamigos Tequila with our master distiller in Jalisco, Mexico for years and held many blind tastings until we knew we got it right. We’ve been drinking Casamigos with friends and family for over five years.”

When the duo does opt to create cocktails while entertaining these are their favorites (oh, to be a fly on the wall for those parties). The cocktail recipes below are the perfect way to get weekend ready.



Su Casa (pictured above)

1 ½ oz. Casamigos Reposado Tequila

3 oz. Grapefruit soda

½ oz. Fresh lime juice

Pour over ice

Garnish with a lime wedge



Mi Casa (pictured above)

1 ½ oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Fresh lime juice

¼ oz. Fresh Orange juice

½ oz. Agave Nectar

Method: shake ingredients with ice then strain and serve on the rocks.

Garnish: Orange wedge