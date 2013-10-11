Weekend Cocktail: The Fratello Combines Amaretto, Muddled Orange, and Bourbon



CÎROC teamed up with mixologist and chef Richard Ingraham (who just happens to be NBA star Dwayne Wade’s personal chef) to create some special amaretto themed cocktails. Our favorite? The Fratello, the perfect blend of muddled orange, bitters, bourbon, and of course that almond amaretto flavor. It is the perfect drink for a fall weekend! Read on for how to make it at home.

CÎROC Amaretto’s Fratello Special Cocktail (pictured above)

1 oz CÎROC Amaretto

Dash of Frenet

.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon

.5 oz Simple Syrup

Muddled Orange

Dash of Bitters

Shake/Stir/Rocks

Garnish With A Maraschino Cherry

