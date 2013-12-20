Weekend Cocktail: The Frangelico Froth

If you are in the midst of Christmas preparation this weekend you are probably going to need both a jolt of caffeine and a strong drink, so why not combine the two?

Our recommendation? The Frangelico Froth, created by Franz Zauner of Le Méridien Piccadilly in London. The cocktail incorporates hazelnut-infused dark rum as the base, with a double illy espresso on top, a few of our favorite things, and likely a few of yours as well. Read on for the recipe!

Frangelico Froth (pictured above)

Ingredients

45ml hazelnuts infused dark rum

20ml Frangelico

5ml homemade sugar syrup

Top up with double cream

Directions

Double strain in a pre-chilled tulip glass. Pour double cream over a mixing spoon. Garnish with crushed and caramelized hazelnuts.

