If you are in the midst of Christmas preparation this weekend you are probably going to need both a jolt of caffeine and a strong drink, so why not combine the two?
Our recommendation? The Frangelico Froth, created by Franz Zauner of Le Méridien Piccadilly in London. The cocktail incorporates hazelnut-infused dark rum as the base, with a double illy espresso on top, a few of our favorite things, and likely a few of yours as well. Read on for the recipe!
Frangelico Froth (pictured above)
Ingredients
45ml hazelnuts infused dark rum
20ml Frangelico
5ml homemade sugar syrup
Top up with double cream
Directions
Double strain in a pre-chilled tulip glass. Pour double cream over a mixing spoon. Garnish with crushed and caramelized hazelnuts.
MORE:
Top 50 Party Host Faux Pas
5 Travel Apps You Need To Download Now
Weekend Cocktail: The Frangelico Froth
If you are in the midst of Christmas preparation this weekend you are probably going to need both a jolt of caffeine and a strong drink, so why not combine the two?
Promoted Stories