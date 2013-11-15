Weekend Cocktail: Emeril Lagasse’s Hot Apple Cider With Rum

Feeling fall in the air? Cozy up this weekend with the ultimate fall pick me, hot apple cider. Our favorite recipe by Emeril Lagasse combines basically everything we love—cloves, brown sugar, nutmeg, and rum. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 apple

2 teaspoons whole cloves

1 orange, thinly sliced

2 quarts apple cider

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon allspice

Pinch grated nutmeg

1 cup dark rum

Cinnamon sticks, garnish

Directions

Stud the apple with the cloves. In a medium pot, combine the studded apple and remaining ingredients except the rum. Slowly bring to a simmer over low heat. Simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the rum. Discard the apple. Ladle into mugs and garnish each with a cinnamon stick. Serve immediately.

