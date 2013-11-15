StyleCaster
Weekend Cocktail: Emeril Lagasse’s Hot Apple Cider With Rum

6a00d8358081ff69e2017ee4b603f2970d 800wi Weekend Cocktail: Emeril Lagasses Hot Apple Cider With RumFeeling fall in the air? Cozy up this weekend with  the ultimate fall pick me, hot apple cider. Our favorite recipe by Emeril Lagasse combines basically everything we love—cloves, brown sugar, nutmeg, and rum. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 apple
2 teaspoons whole cloves
1 orange, thinly sliced
2 quarts apple cider
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1 teaspoon allspice
Pinch grated nutmeg
1 cup dark rum
Cinnamon sticks, garnish

Directions

Stud the apple with the cloves. In a medium pot, combine the studded apple and remaining ingredients except the rum. Slowly bring to a simmer over low heat. Simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the rum. Discard the apple. Ladle into mugs and garnish each with a cinnamon stick. Serve immediately.

