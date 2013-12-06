Weekend Cocktail: Get in the Holiday Spirit With General Harrison’s Eggnog

No cocktail screams holiday party quite like the classic General Harrison’s Eggnog. All eggnogs were not created equal though, and this eggnog recipe has been perfected by Dale DeGroff, author of The Craft of the Cocktail and the founder and president of The Museum of the American Cocktail. It is no wonder DeGroff’s nickname is “King Cocktail.” Read on for how to make the perfect eggnog.

General Harrison’s Eggnog (pictured above)

Ingredients

1.3 oz. George Dickel Rye

.75 oz. mixture of equal parts egg white, sugar and syrup

1 dash DeGroff’s Pimento Bitters

2 oz. apple cider

Directions

Build in a glass or mug and dust the top with nutmeg.

MORE:

Recipe: Burnt-Sugar Buttered Rum Is Perfect for the Holidays

Recipe: Bring The Peninsula’s Bar Home With the Kentucky Julius

