Weekend Cocktail: Drew Barrymore’s Peppered Berry Wine Recipe

Leah Bourne
DrewThere is nothing quite as refreshing on a summer afternoon as a wine cocktail, which is why we were particularly excited to try out Drew Barrymore’s Peppered Berry Wine recipe that incorporates her Barrymore Pinot Grigio. Just the right amount of spice and you’ll find yourself sipping it poolside all summer.

Pepper Berry Wine (pictured above)
2 oz. Barrymore Pinot Grigio (available in the Hamptons)
4 Raspberries
2 Basil Leaves
5 Pink Peppercorns
3/4 oz. Lime juice
3/4 oz. Agave Nectar
In a shaker, add raspberries, basil leaves and peppercorns than muddle. Fill shaker with ice then add lime juice, agave, and Barrymore Pinot Grigio. Shake vigorously. Strain into a champagne glass and garnish with a basil leaf.

