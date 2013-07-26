Weekend Cocktail: Death & Co.’s Mother’s Ruin Punch

Serving potent punches is all the rage at trendy bars from New York City to Los Angeles, so we knew we had to share this recipe from Food & Wine the moment we spotted it. Mixologist Philip Ward of New York City’s Death & Co. developed a concoction named after the old British slang for gin. Behold, the Mother’s Ruin Punch. You know you are going to have a good night if you are drinking this.

Death & Co.’s Mother’s Ruin Punch (pictured above)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup chilled club soda

1 1/2 cups gin

1 1/2 cups fresh grapefruit juice, plus 3 thinly sliced grapefruit wheels, for garnish

3/4 cup fresh lemon juice

3/4 cup sweet vermouth

2 1/4 cups chilled Champagne or sparkling wine

Ice

In a large pitcher, stir the sugar with the club soda until dissolved. Stir in the gin, grapefruit, and lemon juices and sweet vermouth and refrigerate until chilled for about one hour.

Transfer the punch to a large bowl. Gently stir in the Champagne and float the grapefruit wheels on top. Serve in punch glasses over ice.