When you are craving a cool cocktail with just the right amount of kick, there is no better choice that the cucumber gin fizz. Easy to make, and perfectly refreshing, we envision ourselves sipping on a few while sitting on a porch watching the sunset. But that is just us.

Cucumber Gin Fizz (pictured above)

2 oz Gin

1 oz Simple Syrup

Juice of 1 Lime

2 Slices of Cucumber

Soda Water Fill

Cucumber Slice Garnish

In your shaker, muddle the simple syrup, lime juice and cucumbers together. Add gin and shake 26 times. Strain into an iced Collins glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with a cucumber slice and a straw.

