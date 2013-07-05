Weekend Cocktail: The Easy-To-Make Cointreau Rickey

Looking for the perfect drink to make poolside this weekend? Opt for Dita Von Teese’s favorite, the Cointreau Rickey. Easy to make, with only three ingredients, we won’t blame you if you make more than one. It is a holiday weekend and you deserve it.
The Cointreau Rickey (pictured above)
2 oz. Cointreau
1 oz. fresh lime juice
Club Soda
Garnish: Lime wheel
Combine Cointreau and lime juice in a highball glass and top with Club Soda. Stir briefly.
