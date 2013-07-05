Weekend Cocktail: The Easy-To-Make Cointreau Rickey



Looking for the perfect drink to make poolside this weekend? Opt for Dita Von Teese’s favorite, the Cointreau Rickey. Easy to make, with only three ingredients, we won’t blame you if you make more than one. It is a holiday weekend and you deserve it.

The Cointreau Rickey (pictured above)

2 oz. Cointreau

1 oz. fresh lime juice

Club Soda

Garnish: Lime wheel

Combine Cointreau and lime juice in a highball glass and top with Club Soda. Stir briefly.