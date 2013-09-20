Weekend Cocktail: The Classic Whiskey Smash



Want to create a weekend cocktail that looks like it took a lot of work, but actually is just about as easy it gets? Look no further than The Classic Whiskey Smash. Impress your friends with this drink that really just takes a couple of minutes to perfect.

The Classic Whiskey Smash (pictured above)

Ingredients

1/4 Cup of Bourbon

7 Fresh Mint Leaves

1 Lemon Half

1 Tbsp. Simple Syrup

Crushed Ice

Directions

Using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon, mash the 7 fresh mint leaves, 1 lemon half, quartered lengthwise, and 1 Tbsp. Simple Syrup in a 16-oz. mixing glass or a cocktail shaker 4–5 times just to release juices and oils. Add 1/4 cup bourbon. Transfer to an Old Fashioned glass. Fill halfway with crushed ice, stir, then mound more crushed ice on top. Garnish with mint sprigs.

