Weekend Cocktail: Cilantro-Spiced Tequila



Cilantro in your cocktail? Yes, trust us, this herb will give your booze just the right amount of kick. It also happens to be the perfect accompaniment to tacos, guisados, and fish. The best part? This drink couldn’t be easier to make.

La Libertad (pictured above)

1 1⁄2 parts Hornitos Plata Tequila

3⁄4 part lime juice

3⁄4 part pineapple Juice

1⁄4 part agave syrup

Pinch of cilantro leaves

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a whiskey tumbler glass. Makes one cocktail.

MORE:

Iron Chef Dishes on Mouthwatering Ways to Get Creative with Dessert

How To Make the Perfect Espresso