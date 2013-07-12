Weekend Cocktail: Cheers the Royal Baby With The HRH

There is really only one way to celebrate the royal birth, and that is with a cocktail. Luckily for all of us royal watchers, the baby already has a cocktail. Are you really surprised? Tanqueray has released the recipe for The HRH, a combo of gin, lemon, and champagne (quite similar to the French 75). We can think of no better way to indulge during the royal baby watch. Refreshing, and easy to make, this is also the perfect summer drink.



The HRH (pictured above)

1.25 oz Tanqueray London Dry Gin

.5 oz simple syrup

.5 oz lemon juice

Top with Champagne

Shake and strain into a coupe glass and top with champagne.