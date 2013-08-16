Weekend Cocktail: Celebrate Rum Day With the Dream Girl

It is National Rum Day! Mixologists are getting in the spirit of the holiday crafting up inventive cocktails so we can all imbibe with the best. One of our favorites is the Dream Girl being served at The Beach at Dream Downtown in New York City.

Dream Girl from The Beach at Dream Downtown (pictured above)

1 ¾ oz Bacardi Limón

¾ oz Royal Rose Raspberry Syrup

½ oz Cointreau

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

MORE:

Scotch Drinking 101: Tips For Beginners



How To Make the Perfect Cocktail