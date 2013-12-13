Weekend Cocktail: Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day With the Wicked Hot Chocolate



Today is both the kickoff to the weekend, and National Hot Chocolate Day (yes, it’s a thing, just go with it). In celebration, we personally will be enjoying the Wicked Hot Chocolate cocktail, created by New York City’s The Windsor’s head mixologist Ben Scorah. It is easy to make at home, and the perfect way to relax on this cold weekend.

Wicked Hot Chocolate Adapted From The Windsor (pictured above):

1.5 oz Don Julio Anjeo Tequila

4 oz Home made hot chocolate

Shaved chocolate garnish

MORE:

11 Indulgent Hot Chocolates to Heat Up Your Nights

Recipe: Burnt-Sugar Buttered Rum