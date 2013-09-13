Weekend Cocktail: Celebrate Bourbon With the Pepper Rose



This September is National Bourbon Heritage Month (because naturally, bourbon deserves an entire month). We could think of no better way to celebrate than with a cocktail from Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak, located in Miami. Bottoms up.

Bourbon Steak’s Pepper Rose (pictured above)

2.0 oz. Four Roses

0.75 oz. Coriander and Pepper Syrup

0.75 oz. Lemon Juice

Muddled Mint & Sage

Ginger Beer

Add first four ingredients in a tin shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a rocks glass. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with sage.

