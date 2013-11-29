Weekend Cocktail: Burnt-Sugar Buttered Rum Is Perfect for the Holidays

Looking for the perfect cocktail for a holiday weekend? We are utterly obsessed with this recipe for burnt-sugar buttered rum. We recommend enjoying this with family and friends by a fireplace (any fireplace will do).
Burnt-Sugar Buttered Rum (pictured above)
Ingredients
2 TBS softened salted butter
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
2 tsp dark brown sugar
1/8 tsp ground cinnamon
3/4 c. sugar
1/4 c. + 3 c. water, divided
9 to 12 oz. dark rum
Directions
Stir together the softened butter, vanilla extract, brown sugar, and cinnamon until smooth. Set aside. Stir together the sugar and 1/4 c. water in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat, swirling the pan occasionally, until mixture turns dark amber and just begins to smoke. Carefully add the 3 cups of water—the caramel will bubble violently and seize, so be prepared to stand back. Reduce heat to medium and stir until mixture is smooth. Add 1/2 c. of the hot syrup to each of 6 heatproof glasses, along with 1.5 to 2 oz. dark rum. Add 1 tsp of the vanilla butter to the top of each drink. Serve hot.
