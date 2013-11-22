Weekend Cocktail: Bring The Peninsula’s Bar Home With the Kentucky Julius

Looking for the perfect way to unwind this fall weekend? Richard Lilley, the bar manager at the newly opened The Bar at Clement in the Peninsula New York, has created The Kentucky Julius, a spin off of an orange julius but with a fall twist. Learn how to make this cocktail below!

The Kentucky Julius (pictured above)

Ingredients

1.75oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon

1.25oz Orange juice

.25oz cinnamon simple

Egg white

Blue Point Toasted Lager shot

Directions

In a shaker combine all ingredients except for the IPA. Dry shake for 30 seconds. Add ice and shake. Use a Hawthorne strainer and strain into a rocks glass. Add a pinch of nutmeg and serve neat with a shot of Blue Point on the side.

