Weekend Cocktail: Bobby Flay’s Bourbon Champagne Cocktail

With the weather starting to cool, we are thinking this is the perfect time to brake open that bottle of bourbon to warm up with. For drinkers that are entirely accustomed to drinking bourbon, Bobby Flay’s bourbon champagne cocktail is the perfect way to get started.

Bobby Flay’s Bourbon Champagne Cocktail (pictured above)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/2 vanilla bean, split and seeds scraped

Bourbon (recommended: Woodford Reserve)

Prosecco or sparkling wine, chilled

Combine sugar, water, bean, and seeds in small pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook until the sugar is dissolved. Let cool to room temperature, then discard the vanilla bean. Add one shot of bourbon and two tablespoons vanilla bean syrup to a chilled champagne flute. Fill to the top with sparkling wine, and serve.

