Weekend Cocktail: Alton Brown’s Hot Toddy

With the weather starting to seriously chill, we can think of no better way to kick-off the weekend than with a hot toddy. Mixologist Alton Brown’s is the perfect choice and we are counting down till 5 o’clock when we can sit by the fire with one.

The Hot Toddy (pictured above)

Ingredients

1 lemon, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup Demerara sugar

1 quart water

2 1/2 cups Scotch whiskey

Freshly grated nutmeg

Directions

Combine the lemon, sugar, and water in a small, 2 to 3-quart slow cooker set to high. Cover and heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves completely, 20 to 30 minutes. Add the Scotch whiskey and stir to combine. Reduce the heat to low and serve warm with lemon slices and freshly grated nutmeg.

