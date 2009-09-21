Weekend Box Office Report: Meatballs Vs. Aniston

Did your inner six-year-old kind of squeal with delight when you found out that Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs banked at #1 at the Box Office this past weekend? Mine did…then she yawned at the Box Office’s #3 success, which was Jen Aniston’s Love Happens. Many highly-anticipated films debuted over the past few days, so I decided to try and see as many as possible… on one ticket…something my inner 15-year-old would do (sheepish shrug).

Jennifer’s Body brought in only $6.8 million (surprising, with all the Megan Fox/Diablo Cody shenanigans), while Meatballs brought in over $30 million. Banking in at a distant second was The Informant with Matt Damon, at $10.5 million, and Love Happens made $8.4 million.

Then there was the Audrina Patridge/Rumer Willis movie Sorority Row…which we won’t even mention past this sentence, and White Out, which only grossed $2.1 million (and I walked out after 30 boring minutes filled with a snowsuit-wearing killer…and a cheesy Kate Beckinsale shower scene). Jennifer’s Body was hilarious if you’re a fan of the cheesy-on-purpose horror genre like Cabin Fever; or if you’re a teenage boy who’s never had a girlfriend; or if you like Adam Brody all indie satanic in guyliner. My partners-in-crime wouldn’t be seen in Love Happens past the 20 minute mark…but from what I saw it was a Jen Aniston movie. And love happens.

Unfortunately… Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs was only in Imax…and they were checking tickets, but will go next week. Otherwise I’ll be saving my quarters for Where The Wild Things Are, which premiers October 16; get your onesie pajamas ready.