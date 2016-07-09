StyleCaster
17 Ideal Weekend Bags for Your Next Trip Out of Town

17 Ideal Weekend Bags for Your Next Trip Out of Town

You’ve got your road-trip game plan down: Instagrammable hotel booked, Angel-approved wellness tips memorized, playlists made, and money-saving strategies implemented. Now, there’s just the question of what to pack—and what kind of bag you’ll need to carry it all.

Whether it’s a roomy zip-top tote, a sturdy duffel, a classic leather weekender, or an oversized backpack, a great weekend bag will last you for years. And if you’ve ever tried to fit all your stuff into a few extra-large purses or bring along a wheelie suitcase for a trip that clearly doesn’t call for one, you’ll know what I mean when I say that investing in some proper luggage is very essential. Ahead, shop 17 bags big enough to bring everything you need for a few days out of town.

Weekend Bag, $74; at Baggu

Le Sud Weekender, $250; at Cuyana

Aina Datsa Bag, $247.50 (was $495); at Marimekko

Aurous Angle Weekender, $298; at Kestrel

Billabong Moonglow Backpack, $49.95; at Zappos

The Getaway Duffle Bag, $54; at Bando

Weekender, $625; at Clare V.

Betty Bag, $100 (was $250); at Draper James

The Dipped Weekender, $115; at Everlane

Large Utility Weekender Tote, $64.95; at Gap

Novel Duffle, $84.99; at Herschel Supply Co.

Duffle, $245; at Joshu+Vela

Daily Leather Overnighter, $375; at Mark and Graham

Sayville Weekender, $495; at Ceri Hoover

Robin Weekender, $74.95; at Sole Society

Ella Vickers Zip Tote, $166; at AHAlife

Signature Weekender, $64.99 (was $79.50); at Tommy Hilfiger

