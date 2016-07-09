17 Ideal Weekend Bags for Your Next Trip Out of Town

You’ve got your road-trip game plan down: Instagrammable hotel booked, Angel-approved wellness tips memorized, playlists made, and money-saving strategies implemented. Now, there’s just the question of what to pack—and what kind of bag you’ll need to carry it all.

Whether it’s a roomy zip-top tote, a sturdy duffel, a classic leather weekender, or an oversized backpack, a great weekend bag will last you for years. And if you’ve ever tried to fit all your stuff into a few extra-large purses or bring along a wheelie suitcase for a trip that clearly doesn’t call for one, you’ll know what I mean when I say that investing in some proper luggage is very essential. Ahead, shop 17 bags big enough to bring everything you need for a few days out of town.