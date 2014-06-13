The 12 Best Summer Weekend Bags Under $250

Thank god it’s Friday! With summer weekends comes summer weekend trips, which begets packing for summer weekend trips.
MORE: Sexy Lingerie That Won’t Make You Cringe
Considering that you probably need to throw your aviators, trashy romance novel, and a romper into something, why not make it a seriously stylish weekender bag?
MORE: Jewelry Porn from the Couture Show
Looking for a slightly more grown-up option than stuffing your clothes into a few free canvas tote bags you’ve scooped up for free at parties? Here, our favorite weeekender bags, all perfectly priced under $250. We won’t blame you if they give you a hankering to get out of town.