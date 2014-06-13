StyleCaster
The 12 Best Summer Weekend Bags Under $250

The 12 Best Summer Weekend Bags Under $250

Leah Bourne
The 12 Best Summer Weekend Bags Under $250
Thank god it’s Friday! With summer weekends comes summer weekend trips, which begets packing for summer weekend trips.

Considering that you probably need to throw your aviators, trashy romance novel, and a romper into something, why not make it a seriously stylish weekender bag?

Looking for a slightly more grown-up option than stuffing your clothes into a few free canvas tote bags you’ve scooped up for free at parties? Here, our favorite weeekender bags, all perfectly priced under $250. We won’t blame you if they give you a hankering to get out of town.

Mark and Graham canvas with leather weekender bag ($199; available at Mark and Graham). 

Anthropologie Paint Palette weekender ($148; available Anthropolgie). 

Everlane The Twill weeknder ($95; available at Everlane). 

Lipault Paris weekend satchel ($99; available at Zappos). 

Deux Lux Amalfi weekender ($185; available at Shopbop). 

Pottery Barn Union Recycled canvas weekender bag in natural ($149; available at Pottery Barn). 

Kate Spade Saturday The Weekender bag in stripe ($180; available at Saturday). 

H&M weekend bag ($49.95; available at H&M). 

Herschel Supply Company Ravin duffle in neon pink ($64.99; available at Herschel Supply Company). 

Deux Lux Lana'l Expandable Weekender ($165; available at Shopbop). 

TK Garment Supply Boston weekender bag ($225; available at Urban Outfitters). 

Tommy Hilfiger Scout wheeled duffel in grey ($159.99; available at Tommy Hilfiger). 

