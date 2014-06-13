The 12 Best Summer Weekend Bags Under $250

Thank god it’s Friday! With summer weekends comes summer weekend trips, which begets packing for summer weekend trips.

Considering that you probably need to throw your aviators, trashy romance novel, and a romper into something, why not make it a seriously stylish weekender bag?

Looking for a slightly more grown-up option than stuffing your clothes into a few free canvas tote bags you’ve scooped up for free at parties? Here, our favorite weeekender bags, all perfectly priced under $250. We won’t blame you if they give you a hankering to get out of town.