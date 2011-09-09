Fashion Week: What’s In Your Bag with StyleCaster

If we learned anything last night, it is thatFashion’s Night Out has changed dramatically in its three short years of life.

The bloom is certainly off the rose after adebaucherous FNO last night. What started out as theunofficial Fashion Week kick-off party that closed its door to no one,has quickly become the fashion equivalent of tailgating.

As I walked the normally bourgeois streets of SoHo, I found a littered zombie march of fashion victims (in town from God knows where) rocking leopard pants, sequin prom dresses and heels that seemed to be walking them as opposed to the other way around.Hardly whatAnna Wintour imagined when she came up with the concept—to be sure. Not that she’s concerned.

But now that’s all behind us we must look to the week ahead. Fashion Week is a marathon—not a sprint. So, get your “survival kits” ready!

I asked our braveStyleCastersoldiers andNYFW veterans what they keep in their bags. Be sure to take notes of these must-haves below.

Rachel Adler, Beauty Director of Beauty High

iPhone (gotta record those interviews)

Digital camera

Airborne chewable tablets

Covergirl Lipstick in Enchantress (when I want a bold pink lip)

Exude lipstick in Coral (for a more subtle color)

Spencer Wohlrab, Photographer for StyleCaster

iPhone charger (stolen from a girl’s house)

Disposable camera (last case scenario)

Point and shoot camera

5x rolls of film

2x CR2 batteries for my film camera

4x AA batteries for my flash

Contact case and solution (travel size for convenience)

American flag (9/11 remembrance)

2x pairs of socks

Amanda Elser, Associate Editor for Beauty High

Blackberry (with charger to steal power)

RedMoleskine notebook

Olympus Pen digital camera

Gummy bears for an extra sugar-boost for Rachel Adler and myself

Illamasqua “Belladonna” lip gloss (highly pigmented so the color stays on all day even if the gloss wears off)

And pages and pages ofHopstop directions because I am bashfully new to this whole thing!

Susie G, Associate Editor for StyleCaster

Canon G11 camera

Insta-glam in a tube:MAC matte red lipstick

Jessica Hoppe, Lifestyle Editor (a.k.a me)

Kiehl’s lip balm (and this is always—can’t live without it)

Leica Lux 4 (a.k.amy baby)

The most unreliable Blackberry Torch ever made (that features a picture of my real baby—niece Emma which causes me to talk about her at FW parties since I am always on my phone and then people walk away from me.)

N.Y.C Strawberry roll on gloss (it’s $1 at CVS and will surely get you kissed again and again—it tastes delicious!)

Trident Splash gum inPeppermintSwirl (the BEST gum on the planet)

Stella McCartney EauDeParfum(mini bottle)