Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

Not only is 4AM DJ Jus Ske a world-class musical talent, he’s also one of the designers behind the most buzzed-about sunglass lines among the fashion set, Illesteva. Started in 2009 by the New York City native and his friendDaniel Silberman, the luxurious, handmade designs are as classic as they are cool, and count some of today’s top tastemakers as fans. (Fellow DJ Harley Viera-Newton raved about them when we visited her apartment!)

Illesteva’s first ever Fashion Week presentation is tomorrow night at Milk Studios, and Jus Ske’s Fall 2011 sunglass line will surely draw as big of a crowd as the clubs he spins. Click through for some photos from his latest lookbook featuring downtown fixtures like Jen Brill and Sophomore‘s Chrissie Miller and take a listen to Jus Ske’s Fashion Week playlist picks below.

113134 1296954377 Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

Kanye West feat. Kid Cudi, Pusha T, John Legend, Lloyd Banks and Ryan Leslie Christian Dior Denim Flow

113135 1296954506 Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

Jeremih feat. 50 Cent Down On Me

113136 1296954781 Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

Junior Sanchez Weee! (Play Some Rave)

113137 1296954886 Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

Gramophonedzie Why Don’t You

113138 1296955011 Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

Genesis Tonight, Tonight, Tonight

113140 1296955613 Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

Kanye West feat. Common, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Charlie Wilson Good Friday

113142 1296955716 Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

Sting, Pharrell and Snoop Dogg An Englishman Was With That Girl In New York (JusSke Mash)

113144 1296955787 Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

The Futureheads & Switch Worry About It Later


113145 1296955986 Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

The Knocks Dancing With The DJ (Jesse Marco Remix)

113146 1296955993 Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

Laidback Luke & Steve Aoki feat. Lil Jon Turbulence

113154 1297014933 Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

Dean & Ravo Walkin’ Around vs. Capone (DJ Phresh Mix)

