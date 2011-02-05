Fashion Week VIP Playlist: DJ Jus Ske

Not only is 4AM DJ Jus Ske a world-class musical talent, he’s also one of the designers behind the most buzzed-about sunglass lines among the fashion set, Illesteva. Started in 2009 by the New York City native and his friendDaniel Silberman, the luxurious, handmade designs are as classic as they are cool, and count some of today’s top tastemakers as fans. (Fellow DJ Harley Viera-Newton raved about them when we visited her apartment!)

Illesteva’s first ever Fashion Week presentation is tomorrow night at Milk Studios, and Jus Ske’s Fall 2011 sunglass line will surely draw as big of a crowd as the clubs he spins. Click through for some photos from his latest lookbook featuring downtown fixtures like Jen Brill and Sophomore‘s Chrissie Miller and take a listen to Jus Ske’s Fashion Week playlist picks below.

Kanye West feat. Kid Cudi, Pusha T, John Legend, Lloyd Banks and Ryan Leslie Christian Dior Denim Flow

Jeremih feat. 50 Cent Down On Me

Junior Sanchez Weee! (Play Some Rave)

Gramophonedzie Why Don’t You

Genesis Tonight, Tonight, Tonight

Kanye West feat. Common, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Charlie Wilson Good Friday



Sting, Pharrell and Snoop Dogg An Englishman Was With That Girl In New York (JusSke Mash)



The Futureheads & Switch Worry About It Later





The Knocks Dancing With The DJ (Jesse Marco Remix)

Laidback Luke & Steve Aoki feat. Lil Jon Turbulence

Dean & Ravo Walkin’ Around vs. Capone (DJ Phresh Mix)

