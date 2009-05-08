A Week of Ups and Downs with Alaia

Azzedine Alaïa has found himself surrounded by press lately, some good and some bad. Here’s how it falls:

Alaïa announces that he will be launching a lingerie line to the excitement of underwear as outerwear lovers everywhere. GOOD [Elle.com]

Alaïa pulls out from the Met Ball because his dresses would not be put on display, blames “dictator” Anna Wintour, “…but I’m not scared of her or anyone.” BAD [WWD]

Michelle Obama wears Alaïa to the Time 100 dinner. Getting a dress on MObama? SCORE [Fashion Week Daily]

It turns out the dress was actually designed by Michael Kors. OOPS, BAD [WWD]