Fashion Week Stockholm Style: The Full Story

Boasting one of the strongest burgeoning fashion markets in Europe, Stockholm Fashion Week is a three-day style bonanza thats as cohesive as it is varied. Showcasing a diversity of looks that ranged from the romance of embellished lace and the toughness of treated denim to more blacks and grays than you can shake a stick at, one thing is easy to pick out: Stockholm is stylishly effortless. Here we run down the best the capital city has to offer when fashion takes over.

1 of 26 Ida Sjöstedt. Perhaps surprisingly, it was the colorful and un-Stockholm-ly femininity of Ida Sjöstedts corseted mini dress that opened this seasons festivities at Berns Hotel, the epicenter of Stockholm Fashion Week. Filippa K Woman. ?Things changed rather drastically not 30 minutes later at Filippa K, where classic tailoring and graceful minimalism reigned supreme. Check out that front row of black, black and yet, more black. Dr. Denim?. Something entirely different still makes an appearance at jeans-centric unisex label Dr. Denim, a collection of street-ready pieces that included lace tops, varsity jackets and slouchy knits. My personal favorite? This quirky sweater with a throwback Pac-man print. Tent?. One of the sites of this weeks presentations was the trusted Mercedes-Benz tent. Smaller than the ones in New York, the intimate setting was the perfect backdrop to the citys collective style: simple yet immaculately put together. Skating Rink. ?Will this charming skating rink (that gleefully plays bombastic 90s music) suffer the same fate that Bryant Park one used to absorb for a week in February when SFW continues to grow? Dessert?. As any frequent Fashion Week veteran should know, the shows are a marathon not a sprint so its important to stay well-fed through a rigorous schedule. Berns Hotel treats guests to complimentary desserts in between presentations. NAKKNA. ?Its unclear whether the Swedes prefer black or grey. With this beautifully draped NAKKNA dress, no one has to choose. BACK?. The recipient of the Max Factor Award, Ann-Sofie Back, also the head designer for Cheap Monday, showed her eponymous collection of basic, exceptionally tailored clothing thats as trendy as it is classic. Champagne. ?As an exhausting day of running from show to show starts to wind down, its important to give yourself a treat for lasting as long as you did. Dealing with the winter elements, long waits for shows to begin and pushy Fashion Week attendees (bless them!) can start to take their toll. The good people of Whyred (pronounced Why Red) peps it up with sparkling wine before unleashing what was arguably the best show of the night. Whyred. ?The Whyred collection had it all: color, bling, black, prints, pants for if you work in an office, entire outfits that could have you looking like an actor from The Craft and more. And with everything the designers threw at us, the show never looked disjointed. Carin Wester. ?If youre looking for exposed backs for winter, look no further than Carin Wester, one of my favorite Swedish designers. The collection was both wearable and infinitely interesting. Rodebjer. Recently crowned Designer of the Year by Swedish Elle, Carin Rodebjer presented her usually refined and supremely coveted line to great reception. Aplace?. The second day started with a visit to one of the citys premier shopping destinations for contemporary Swedish fashion, Aplace, where The Local Firms Axel Nyhage discussed his brand. Local Firm. ?At The Local Firm, the runway is prepped to appear as wet and greasy as possible. Local Firm. With muddy make-up and slightly-damp hair, the models were decked out in a street uniform that could fit in just as easily in Paris or New York as it does in Stockholm. Local Firm. The Local Firm models, before they were give the hair and make-up treatment, were fresh-faced. Noir et Blanc. Not a household name outside of Stockholm yet, but Linnéa Carlgren and Petra Thoms, the designers behind the three-year-old label Noir et Blanc, delivered one of the more promising collections of the week with unusual (and less unusual) prints, interesting draping and sexy but clean silhouettes. Odeur. Perhaps the busiest runway presentation in Stockholm: Odeurs show included fog and arresting headdresses. These in addition to the brands smelly story: every piece is lightly scented, which will last a few washes. Cheap Monday. ?Tuesday nights show begins my two-part love affair with super-popular pocket-friendly Cheap Monday. ??On Wednesday morning, the third and final day of FW, a visit to the Cheap Monday HQ revealed some very interesting news. One of the designers, decked out in the perfect CM outfit, explained the inspiration behind the previous nights presentation: the future where robots take over. Cheap Monday. We also had a chance to see the new underwear and footwear collection from Cheap Monday. Cheap Monday. ?Inexpensive shoes with Scandinavian flair? Yes, please! Camilla Norrback. ?The Camilla Norrback show, per usual, was beautifully feminine if slightly sleepy. Hope?. The only label who skipped the traditional runway for a video presentation. Hope?. To accompany the video presentation, racks with the clothes and stands with accessories were on display. Post Fire Dew. ?If anyone was wondering where the lumberjacks of Sweden were on this final evening of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, they were strutting their stuff at the seriously giggle-worthy Post Fire Dew show. Beer. ?After a long yet incredibly fun week of fashion and style, its only appropriate to cap Stockholm Fashion Week off with delicious mead!


















































