Fashion Week Soundtrack: The Best New Music We Heard On The Runways

New York Fashion Week is over, and yes, you’ll have to wait a few more months for this season’s gorgeous minimalist clothing to hit the racks. But you can score one thing from the spring shows immediately: their songs. This year at the tents, we Shazamed in-between snapping photos in order to identify the season’s newest tracks, some as freshly cut as the clothes they accompanied. From BCBG‘s chilling Ronettes cover to Alexander Wang’s hybrid electronica/hip-hop, we’ve compiled a handful of tracks sure to go from New York runways to iPod replays. Scroll through to check out some of our favorites.

For more Fashion Week worthy tracks, check out the free download of StyleCaster’s exclusive mixtape with DJ Mick Boogie!

1 of 9

From the runways of Tibi and Ruffian and performed at the Style.com 10th Anniversary party: Robyn, "Dancing on My Own"

From Alexander Wang: Die Antwoord, "Fish Paste"

From G-star: Gonzales, "Never Stop"

From DKNY: Pomplamoose, "If You Think You Need Some Lovin"

From Milly: Gabin, "Wicked"

From BCBG: DM Stith "Be My Baby"

From Altuzarra: Gonzales, "I Am Europe"

From Wes Gordon: Telepathe "Chrome's On It"

From Jill Stuart: Peaches "Lose You"

