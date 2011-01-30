A Week of Looks: Joseph D’Arco

StyleCaster resident photographer Joseph D’Arco has long been praised for his neat and preppy style. Well, that and his extensive collection of cashmere sweaters, scarves and socks… He jokes about how his wardrobe is overwhelmingly from J.Crew and Spurr. Regardless of the piece’s retail origin, Joseph manages to perpetually look as if he just stepped off the pages of GQ. Even through a blizzard, he manages to look ever dapper.

Scroll through the images above for a work week’s worth of Joseph’s looks!

All images by Janice Chou.