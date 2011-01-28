A Week Of Looks: Dee Grossmann

Since the inception of our video series, Dee’s Time, StyleCaster’s fashion assistant Dee Grossmann has become a bit of an in-office celebrity.
A stand out not just because of her eccentric hair style that, like suede, sharply changes colors given the angle at which you brush it, Dee’s warm and bubbly personality is contagious in the office. After all, who can resist a gal in a furry vest whose giggles are punctuated with the endearment, “doll” to friends and strangers alike?
All photos by Janice Chou.
"I was bored one Saturday afternoon and took to this leather with some silver and black sharpies, and it turned out to be one of my favorite things ever."
"This is that Zac Posen for Target Jacket, its about 3 sizes too big but it was on super sale for $25. ChaChing!!"
"Pendleton, don't fight it. Yohji Yamamoto shoes they always make me think of that Gwen Stefani song"
"I always try to wear one thing that reminds people that fashion is supposed to be fun. WHAT UP Garfield sweater??? Ugh and that Rag & Bone jacket saved my life this winter. And if you don't live near a Last Call outlet, then I suggest you take a vacation cause I got those Balmain shoes for under $200."
"No sleep calls for the most sparkely shoes I own... Aren't they ridiculous? :) and say what you want about white denim, but it's nice to have a break from black and blue, especially with the depression that is this winter we have been having."