A Week Of Looks: Dee Grossmann

Since the inception of our video series, Dee’s Time, StyleCaster’s fashion assistant Dee Grossmann has become a bit of an in-office celebrity.

A stand out not just because of her eccentric hair style that, like suede, sharply changes colors given the angle at which you brush it, Dee’s warm and bubbly personality is contagious in the office. After all, who can resist a gal in a furry vest whose giggles are punctuated with the endearment, “doll” to friends and strangers alike?

Well doll, scroll through the images above to find out what Dee rocks to work each day!

All photos by Janice Chou.