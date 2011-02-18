A Week of Looks: Blake Martin

To call StyleCaster’s video production manager Blake Martin nice is a wild understatement. Kind hearted and earnestly sincere, Blake made his mark on the StyleCaster team not only with his stunning video direction but his energy and upbeat personality. An aura of warmth constantly swirls around Blake as he builds camaraderie within the team.

Hailing from Virginia, Blake’s country roots shine through in both his style and hospitable personality. Blake’s style incorporates rugged outerwear and boots with sprightly plaid and personal jewelry.

