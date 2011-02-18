A Week of Looks: Amanda Shortall

Gorgeous, smart and witty, StyleCaster’s account executive Amanda Shortall is a true packaged deal. Upon initially meeting her, you secretly wish she was a bitch just to find a flaw. However, her sincerity and energy is intoxicating and you are immediately drawn into her genuine personality. Trying to feign disinterest in Amanda’s humor is futile.
Fashion wise Amanda is on a whole different level. A collector of oddities and lover of all things quirky, campy and off beat, Amanda has amassed an array of accessories with unique flourishes that has made up her lighthearted fashion sensibility.
Scroll through the images as Amanda takes us through a work week’s worth of outfits!
Vintage Nicole Miller is one of my absolute favorites for the young professional. Nothing like a little shoulder padding and color blocks to let people know you mean business...
My friends affectionately call these my "Yoko" glasses (It's so sunny inside the office). The embossed YSL bag is my perfect solution for lugging meeting materials to & from!
The giant nautilus fossil on this William Harris (Piedras) necklace is such a statement piece (and a pure science-geek extravaganza)! The designer is based out of San Miguel de Allende - an incredibly special place in my heart.
My pilgrim lace-up boots, crystal William Harris necklace, and a two-tone belt to tie it all together.
I have several fashion passion points, but none parallel my fervor for Sting Ray. This Ports 1961 belt in Cherry was a personal gift of Tia Cibani, one of the sweetest and talented designers in the business.
This vintage blue suede dress (with shoulder padding... again) has such a dramatic cowl back! Many thanks to my stunning style icon, mentor, idol & best friend - my Mom - for the hand-me-down.
I love playing with shapes and this Marc by Marc Jacobs dress is so playful. I immediately fell for the texture and weight of the fabric in its mini-bell shape.