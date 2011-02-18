A Week of Looks: Amanda Shortall

Gorgeous, smart and witty, StyleCaster’s account executive Amanda Shortall is a true packaged deal. Upon initially meeting her, you secretly wish she was a bitch just to find a flaw. However, her sincerity and energy is intoxicating and you are immediately drawn into her genuine personality. Trying to feign disinterest in Amanda’s humor is futile.

Fashion wise Amanda is on a whole different level. A collector of oddities and lover of all things quirky, campy and off beat, Amanda has amassed an array of accessories with unique flourishes that has made up her lighthearted fashion sensibility.

Scroll through the images as Amanda takes us through a work week’s worth of outfits!