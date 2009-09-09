Fashion Week Inspiration

Fashion Week is all about the most creative minds in fashion taking cues from vast and varying sources and creating cohesive collections. As much as we love the end product, it is exciting to see the images that inspired the collections. Here are a few of our favorites.

“Americon: An iconology of American Pop culture.” – Benjamin Channing Clyburn and Sonia Yoon, Bensoni

“I wanted to capture that sense of someone on the border, crossing back and forth. Exploring and reflecting. Desert sunsets, dirt and solitude.” – Erin Wasson, Erin Wasson X RVCA

“Exotic voyages to Northern Africa, from the Moroccan deserts to the Mediterranean Sea, as seen through the eyes of a Forties traveler.” – Elie Tahari

“Artist Tara Donovan‘s innovative installations, which incorporate materials like clear tape and pencils.” – Jason Wu

“Just a little something for our friends in Brooklyn, who spend their days looking at books on the Ndebele at the public library.” – Lisa Mayock and Sophie Buhai, Vena Cava

“Naïve American sportswear toughens up.” – Jenni Kayne

[WWD]