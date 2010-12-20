A Week In Photos: High Design iPhone Imagery

Get a sneak peak at two upcoming features on StyleCaster, starring Harley Viera-Newton and Gemma Redux, as well as a look into what’s going on in my life outside of work.

1 of 15 Behind the scenes of our most recent editorial with photographer Saiji Fujimori. I was lucky enough to spend an afternoon with Harley Viera-Newton. Another image from my shoot with Harley  look for the full feature in early January. five-story painting on the side of a building on Howard Street (between Mercer and Broadway). Time Warner Building Lincoln Center Love this piece by Gemma Redux  look for the full feature and a chance to win a Gemma necklace. Behind the scenes look at what inspires Rachel Dooley of Gemma Redux. Crossing on the Shelter Island Ferry Main Beach, East Hampton on a foggy day The newest additions to my family  Blake and Harry are two-month-old Shiba Inus. Next slideshow starts in 10s Hangover Helpers



























