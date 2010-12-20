StyleCaster
A Week In Photos: High Design iPhone Imagery

StyleCaster

A Week In Photos: High Design iPhone Imagery

Joseph
by
A Week In Photos: High Design iPhone Imagery
Get a sneak peak at two upcoming features on StyleCaster, starring Harley Viera-Newton and Gemma Redux, as well as a look into what’s going on in my life outside of work.

Behind the scenes of our most recent editorial with photographer Saiji Fujimori.

I was lucky enough to spend an afternoon with Harley Viera-Newton.

Another image from my shoot with Harley  look for the full feature in early January.

five-story painting on the side of a building on Howard Street (between Mercer and Broadway).

Time Warner Building

Lincoln Center

Love this piece by Gemma Redux  look for the full feature and a chance to win a Gemma necklace.

Behind the scenes look at what inspires Rachel Dooley of Gemma Redux.

Crossing on the Shelter Island Ferry

Main Beach, East Hampton on a foggy day

The newest additions to my family  Blake and Harry are two-month-old Shiba Inus.

Hangover Helpers

