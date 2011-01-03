StyleCaster
A Week In Photos: Cool Pics Caught On An iPhone

Joseph
by
Check out some images I shot while spending my holiday at the beach and New Year’s Eve in the city.

Follow me on twitter @JDARCO for behind the scenes access to StyleCaster photoshoots and check out my blog, www.fotodarco.com for more non-iPhone images.

Happy New Year!

Walking through Central Park at night

Watercolor painting I found in J.Crew

Newtown Lane East Hampton covered in snow

Prince is in here somewhere, but I only got this one shot before my battery died

A page from a really funny book for guys I found in West Elm about staying on the good side of their wives and girlfriends

My Henri Cartier-Bresson inspired iPhone image

Making smores in the fireplace

