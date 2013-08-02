Week In Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need To See

This week’s celebrity style can be encapsulated in one word: fun.

Fashion plate Rachel Bilson made our list for the second week in a row by way of a white, green and blue paillette covered 3.1 Phillip Lim mini dress she wore to a Summer TCA Party. Between her metallic silver sandals and slicked back strands, the ensemble had modern-day mermaid written all over it. Also partaking in the underwater theme was Sophia Bush, who hosted the 2013 Do Something Awards in California. The actress was radiant in a floor-grazing aqua and white Monique Lhuillier gown with a scale print design.

If we’re to judge by this week, denim dresses are a trend to watch out for. Kate Hudson put her long legs on display in a denim mini by Balmain featuring beautiful patchwork and embroidery at the premiere of HBO Films’ ‘Clear History’ in California, while at the New York screening of “Lovelace,” the film’s star Amanda Seyfried donned a chic ruffled strapless dress from her favorite brand: Givenchy. Both looks were a testament to denim’s versatility and staying power.

