Fashion Week Footwear: 9 Pairs That Maintain The Chic Without The Heel

As I step into yet another Fashion Week, I remember that “pounding the

pavement” is more than just an expression it’s a painful truth of each show season. Even when I’m not racing between shows, I’m navigating narrow rows of seats and weaving between packs of editors (all while trying to look graceful and perfectly composed).

It’s enough of a challenge as is, but when architectural heels come into the mix, it’s practically impossible. So this season I’m kicking my stilettos to the curb and opting for flats that will have me sashaying around Fashion Week’s Lincoln Center as gracefully as its prima ballerinas. From pretty paisleys to boyish brogues, there are plenty of ways to put your best foot forward and comfortably, too.