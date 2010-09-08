StyleCaster
Fashion Week Footwear: 9 Pairs That Maintain The Chic Without The Heel

Natalie
As I step into yet another Fashion Week, I remember that “pounding the
pavement” is more than just an expression it’s a painful truth of each show season. Even when I’m not racing between shows, I’m navigating narrow rows of seats and weaving between packs of editors (all while trying to look graceful and perfectly composed).

It’s enough of a challenge as is, but when architectural heels come into the mix, it’s practically impossible. So this season I’m kicking my stilettos to the curb and opting for flats that will have me sashaying around Fashion Week’s Lincoln Center as gracefully as its prima ballerinas. From pretty paisleys to boyish brogues, there are plenty of ways to put your best foot forward and comfortably, too.

Studs for parties. Christian Louboutin, $995, at Net-A-Porter

Menswear inspired. Alexander Wang Rayna Oxford, $445, at Barneys

Luxurious, rich velvet. House of Harlow 1960 Baron Velvet flat, $149, at Shopbop

Super feminine details. Giuseppe Zanotti Leopard Print Rosette flat sandal, $695, at Bergdorf Goodman

Interesting print. VIBRANT I Love You pumps, $36, at Topshop

Slippers, so easy. Stubbs & Wootton Paisley slipper, $445, at Stubbs & Wootton

Simple sandal that still works right now. Sigerson Morrison simple cage gladiator with back zip, $495, at Sigerson Morrison

Classic, but with a chic pointy toe. Lena flat, $149, at Pretty Ballerinas

Tasseled loafers. Bass Weejuns x Mary McNarity, $290, at Opening Ceremony

