Fashion Week Diary: Day 7 with StyleCaster’s Fashion Writer

As New York Fashion Week draws to a close, I can’t help but sigh a ridiculously dramatic sigh of RELIEF. The collections were fantastic this season, but I’m pretty sure everyone is ready for a serious nap, and not a five minute one leaning against a wall in Lincoln Center. No? That was just me? Alright then…

Anyway, yesterday had a ton of great shows. Let’s recap. My first stop of the day was the Norma Kamali presentation, which featured a 3D video of the designer’s fall lookbook. As a sidenote, if you have never seen Ms. Kamali, please Google Image search her immediately. I hope I look like that when I’m 66. The modern bodysuits and patterned pieces were true to Kamali’s signature style, and have been getting plenty of attention in recent months thanks to the handy placement in Beyonc‘s”Run the World (Girls)” video.

After that, I popped backstage at J. Mendel, where I chatted with designer Gilles Mendel (check StyleCaster later for highlights of our conversation). There was plenty of commotion as the models got ready. The show was absolutely stunning, and undoubtedly one of my favorites. The front row was packed with socialites and celebrities alike, including the Olsen twins and Lauren Santo Domingo. Bergdorf Goodman’sLinda Fargo eyed the pieces as she furiously took notes. Also, as I observed in my last diary,Foster The People‘s “Pumped Up Kicks” played during this show as well.

The Milly show was predictable but cute, and the front row was lined with Brits like Peaches Geldof and Lucy Sykes Rellie, and Tinsley Mortimer held court with a bag she designed herself for her Samantha Thavasa collection. The bubbly, retro-chic designs will definitely be a hit, and the designer Michelle Smith came onstage post-finale with her adorable daughter.

Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti was breathtaking, and Emma Roberts and Patricia Clarkson (who is beautiful in person) sat in the front row next to each other. They chatted vigorously before and after the show, with Clarkson doling out life advice to the latest toast of the fashion world. My last stop of the day was Wayne. Walking to blaring techno, the models wore simple yet edgy black and white pieces.

Overall, it’s been quite a season. Until next time…

Check out my photos above, taken with an Olympus PEN E-PM1 camera.