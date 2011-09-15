StyleCaster
Fashion Week Diary: Day 7 with StyleCaster’s Fashion Writer

Spencer Cain
by
As New York Fashion Week draws to a close, I can’t help but sigh a ridiculously dramatic sigh of RELIEF. The collections were fantastic this season, but I’m pretty sure everyone is ready for a serious nap, and not a five minute one leaning against a wall in Lincoln Center. No? That was just me? Alright then…

Anyway, yesterday had a ton of great shows. Let’s recap. My first stop of the day was the Norma Kamali presentation, which featured a 3D video of the designer’s fall lookbook. As a sidenote, if you have never seen Ms. Kamali, please Google Image search her immediately. I hope I look like that when I’m 66. The modern bodysuits and patterned pieces were true to Kamali’s signature style, and have been getting plenty of attention in recent months thanks to the handy placement in Beyonc‘s”Run the World (Girls)” video.

After that, I popped backstage at J. Mendel, where I chatted with designer Gilles Mendel (check StyleCaster later for highlights of our conversation). There was plenty of commotion as the models got ready. The show was absolutely stunning, and undoubtedly one of my favorites. The front row was packed with socialites and celebrities alike, including the Olsen twins and Lauren Santo Domingo. Bergdorf Goodman’sLinda Fargo eyed the pieces as she furiously took notes. Also, as I observed in my last diary,Foster The People‘s “Pumped Up Kicks” played during this show as well.

The Milly show was predictable but cute, and the front row was lined with Brits like Peaches Geldof and Lucy Sykes Rellie, and Tinsley Mortimer held court with a bag she designed herself for her Samantha Thavasa collection. The bubbly, retro-chic designs will definitely be a hit, and the designer Michelle Smith came onstage post-finale with her adorable daughter.

Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti was breathtaking, and Emma Roberts and Patricia Clarkson (who is beautiful in person) sat in the front row next to each other. They chatted vigorously before and after the show, with Clarkson doling out life advice to the latest toast of the fashion world. My last stop of the day was Wayne. Walking to blaring techno, the models wore simple yet edgy black and white pieces.

Overall, it’s been quite a season. Until next time…

Check out my photos above, taken with an Olympus PEN E-PM1 camera.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen looking amazing and generally just being amazing front row at J. Mendel.

Two models stood in front of the screen at Norma Kamali in outfits from the collection. 

Vogue's Creative Director and one of the most influential women in fashion, Grace Coddington, after the Michael Kors show.  

Backstage at J. Mendel. Weaves galore! 

Some of the beauty looks at J. Mendel. 

Happy to see me? A model eats backstage as she prepares for the show. 

More of the front row at J. Mendel, including Lauren Santo Domingo, otherwise known as the most gorgeous, rich, and classy woman in New York. 

A great look from the show. 

More Mary-Kate and Ashley. I couldn't help but thinking about their detective films as they scoped the runway. Ugh, I just want to be them. 

I absolutely loved this dress. 

Another sexy dress from Mr. Mendel. 

The finale of J. Mendel. 

An adorable dress/trench combo from Milly

More Milly. 

Bold colors and retro patterns dominated the runway. 

The Milly finale. 

Emma Roberts at the Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti show in a gorgeous townhouse just off of 5th Avenue. I tried to snap a picture of her ridiculous stilettos but alas, no dice. 

A look from Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti. I loved the styling, hair, makeup and clothes. I guess I just loved everything about this collection. 

Another winner. 

The models walked to a haunting acoustic version of Nirvana's "Lithium." 

One of my favorite looks at Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti, but again, everything was awesome. 

A look from Wayne's collection. 

The models walked to blaring techno music. 

The majority of the pieces at Wayne were black or white. 

Some of our favorite looks from 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Models at the Yestadt Millinery presentation at the Hudson Hotel.

Adorable looks at Gap

T-shirts at the Wildfox presentation at Soho House. 

