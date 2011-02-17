Fashion Week Diary: Day 7 With SC’s Creative Director

It’s day 7 of New York Fashion Week and my heeled feet are killing me, but I still ran around town for you! Enjoy visual treats from Marchesa, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Oscar de la Renta and more. Tomorrow we’ll bring you up to date coverage from Calvin Klein Collection and Ralph Lauren . . . stay tuned.

1 of 58 High drama at Marchesa. Backstage at Marchesa. Here is a mid-process shot of the hair imagined by Renato Campora. . . . and after! The lineup of girls preshow. The production team has to make sure to have all of the necessary visuals so they don't miss a beat. Beauty shot of the girls preshow. Places, places everyone! The scene backstage at Marchesa. Flamenco inspired hair by Renato Campora. Makeup by the lovely Talia Shobrook. Irina Lazareanu and Richard Chai sit front and center for the 3.1 Phillip Lim show. Sky Ferrerira looks like a Miu Miu campagin ad at 3.1 Phillip Lim. Hey Simon Doonan! Fern Mallis and Richard Chai are deep in convo pre 3.1 Phillip Lim show. The environment at Oscar de la Renta's Fall 2011 show. The stunning backdrop at the Oscar show. Rich green, golds and tomato reds mingled amongst lavish fabrics and embroideries. Oscar knows how to please his customer. My favorite look at the Oscar show. A floor length gown with floral and paisley set in vibrant blocks. Exit walk at Oscar. I try to catch a snapshot of Anna Dello Russo for you, but she's quick like a bunny! The scene at the Derek Lam + Ebay Dress presentation. My personal favorite! You get to vote online to choose the winning dress. The footwear looks fun yet flat, which is incredibly alluring after 7 days in heels. Exit walk at Michael Kors. The brand celebrates 30 years this season! Round up of swag from today's shows. A very fruitful day! Especially the generous team at Michael Kors who provided the entire audience with aviator shades. Aviators suit every face shape in case you were wondering! Next slideshow starts in 10s American Express Scores a Perfect Zen

















































































































