Fashion Week Diary: Day 6 with StyleCaster’s Market Editor

After a late night out at Mulberry‘s 40th birthday party (where I spotted the likes of Alexa Chung, Gia Coppola and Alexander Skarsgrd), I was tired but excited to start my morning off bright and early at Tory Burch‘s 9am show at Alice Tully Hall, a beautiful space at Lincoln Center with great natural light. The designer, best known for her preppy and colorful accessories, showed a pretty collection of printed dresses, pleated skirts and cropped boucl jackets.

After Tory Burch, I stopped by the J. Crew men’s and women’s presentation, which showcases the key pieces and directional trends the brand will be selling come Spring rather than the full catalogue collection. The stellarly styled looks are exactly what I’d like to be wearing right now, and I guess Beyonc and Solange Knowles felt the same way, because they stopped by the presentation just minutes after I left!

Then I was off to Vera Wang, Karen Walker, and Diesel Black Gold in quick succession, spotting the likes of Kim Kardashian, the rapper Common, tennis star Serena Williams, and actor Gerard Butler in the front rows along the way. After a working pit stop at the office, I made it out in the evening to see the JUMA presentation and New York jewelry designer Anna Sheffield‘s bridal launch before calling it a night.

Click through to see the highlights of my day, the bag you’re going to want from J. Crew right now, and how close I was really standing to Gerard Butler. Photos taken with an Olympus PEN E-PM1.