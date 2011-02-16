Fashion Week Diary: Day 6 With StyleCaster’s Content Manager

If there’s one thing I’ve learned this fashion week, it’s that I have way more energy than I’ve ever given myself credit for. Day six of fashion week was another bright and early one for me, beginning at 7AM and going until 7PM that night. But I knew this was going to be a great day when Savage Garden’s Truly, Madly, Deeply was the first song to come on my iPod. And my afternoon only got better at Marc by Marc Jacobs, where I found the coat that I NEED (not just want) for next winter. Click through for a glimpse inside my day, beginning backstage at Vera Wang and ending with one of the most original presentations I’ve ever seen at Juan Carlos Obando.

1 of 45 9:30AM  It's chaos backstage at Vera Wang, but I manage to spot Arizona Muse, who may as well be my BFF by now, considering how much I've seen her this week. Arizona got a mini face masage before she got into makeup.... officially jealous! Speaking of the makeup, how gorgeous is that smoky eye. Yup, totally normal! And presenting the finished product! 10:00AM  I have to jump in a cab to get all the way down to the art district for Karen Walker, which starts at 10 btw. But I'll be back to Lincoln Ceneter in about an hour for the actual Vera show. I snap a quick photo of Julia Frakes before the Karen Walker show begins. She has on the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony shoes I've been drooling over. Karen told me she had quite a few favorites in this collection, but she "seriously loved all the great floral, which I guess is why we put that first  because I just think that it's such a beautiful print." I love the no-fuss wearability of her clothes. I love a Karen Walker print, and this collectiom was no exception. I loved the pops of color Karen incorporated into the collection! I chatted with Karen after the show, who told me, "The inspiration was really the whole sort English northern soul scene in the late 70s. And especially the Wigan Casino, which is a really famous club there at that time. It was a sort of combination of northern working class stock workers clothes mixed with some sportswear disco style and then mixed with this sort of best dressed going out clothes, like the beautiful dresses with the full circular skirts. It was just kind of a beautiful combination of these really three very different types of clothing that just created this sensational uniform, and so we really look to there and just then created our own version of it." 11:15AM  Snap this quick shot of one of the Karen Walker models after the show, before heading back uptown to catch the Vera Wang show. 11:30AM  Vera finally starts and I'm really loving the dark, moody vibe that the show starts out on. It progressively gets more feminine and more romantic as the show goes on. This is one of my favorite looks. Give me that fur! 12:00PM  Backstage at Jen Kao, I'm immediately drawn to this intricately twisted hair! There's nothing wrong with gold-glittered brows... He was blowing on her hair in order for the hairspray to dry. And let me tell you, there was a whole lot of hairspray! Kind of angelic, don't you think? Look at all the neon and fringe blowing by. Glad to see neon is sticking around for Fall 2011. 2:00PM  Had a little run-in with Ali Hilfiger as I made my way into the Herve Leger show. My favorite look from the Herver Leger's F/W 2011 collection. I like that it isn't the typical Herve bandage dress, plus I always love a houndstooth! The photogs went absolutely nuts for Karolina Kurkova, who sat a couple of rows in front of me at Herve. I don't know how I even managed to get this shot without getting trampled. Anna Dello Russo, you are fabulous! Only you could pull off all of that gold and fringe. Drum roll please.... This is the coat I must have for next winter. MUST! And I love this jumpsuit! 5:00PM  I snuck this photo of Emmanuelle Alt at the Sophie Theallet show. Sophie was all about the high slits this season. I may not be rocking a slit like that anytime soon, but I kind of love it. 6:00PM  Last stop of the night is the Juan Carlos Obando presentation. It was the most creative presentation I've ever seen. Think of it as smoke-filled abyss that the girls floated in and out of. I can't explain it, but big ups to Carla Otto for pulling it off.
























































































