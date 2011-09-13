Fashion Week Diary: Day 5 with StyleCaster’s Fashion Writer

Monday at New York Fashion Week was chaotic. Everyone was running around, sweating, and on the verge of a panic attack as they tried to make it to the ridiculous amount of shows on time. It really put things in perspective, and reminded me that fashion is not always glamorous. That said, sometimes it can be! Yesterday was chock full of celebrity sightings and awesome collections.

My first stop of the day was the Rachel Roy presentation at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center, where I chatted with Molly Sims and the woman partially responsible for Target’s web crash, Margherita Missoni. The feminine elegance was understated and glamorous, and a perfect way to start the day.

After a quick lunch, I booked it to Rebecca Minkoff, where some of The CW network’s best and brightest lined the front row. Sophia Bush, one of my favorite people ever (okay, whatever, so I watched One Tree Hill…you probably did too), sang along to the poppy, adorable soundtrack, which was obviously appropriate for Minkoff’s girly and glamorous collection. As a sidenote, my friend and I realized that we have heard Foster The People‘s “Pumped Up Kicks” during almost every single show this season…has anyone else noticed this?

Next, the colorful craze continued at Chris Benz‘s well-attended presentation, where the designer decked out his models in stunning creations. Celebrities and socialites were everywhere, sipping cocktails as they danced to Mike Nouveau‘s stylings on the turntables. I chatted with a few, including Johnny Weir — stay tuned for an interview later today!

I then departed from the comforts of Lincoln Center and headed to Chelsea, where I saw the Abbey Dawn runway show. Avril Lavigne‘s penchant for plaid and studs was apparent throughout. That’s basically all I will say on the design front. There were some crazy celebrity guests in the house, including America’s first family (sorry, but like, it’s sort of true?) the Kardashians. But don’t take my word for it– check out my gallery of photos, taken with an Olympus PEN E-PM1 and relive my dramatic day with me!