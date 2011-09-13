Fashion Week Diary: Day 5 with StyleCaster’s Fashion Writer

Monday at New York Fashion Week was chaotic. Everyone was running around, sweating, and on the verge of a panic attack as they tried to make it to the ridiculous amount of shows on time. It really put things in perspective, and reminded me that fashion is not always glamorous. That said, sometimes it can be! Yesterday was chock full of celebrity sightings and awesome collections.
My first stop of the day was the Rachel Roy presentation at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center, where I chatted with Molly Sims and the woman partially responsible for Target’s web crash, Margherita Missoni. The feminine elegance was understated and glamorous, and a perfect way to start the day.
After a quick lunch, I booked it to Rebecca Minkoff, where some of The CW network’s best and brightest lined the front row. Sophia Bush, one of my favorite people ever (okay, whatever, so I watched One Tree Hill…you probably did too), sang along to the poppy, adorable soundtrack, which was obviously appropriate for Minkoff’s girly and glamorous collection. As a sidenote, my friend and I realized that we have heard Foster The People‘s “Pumped Up Kicks” during almost every single show this season…has anyone else noticed this?
Next, the colorful craze continued at Chris Benz‘s well-attended presentation, where the designer decked out his models in stunning creations. Celebrities and socialites were everywhere, sipping cocktails as they danced to Mike Nouveau‘s stylings on the turntables. I chatted with a few, including Johnny Weir — stay tuned for an interview later today!
I then departed from the comforts of Lincoln Center and headed to Chelsea, where I saw the Abbey Dawn runway show. Avril Lavigne‘s penchant for plaid and studs was apparent throughout. That’s basically all I will say on the design front. There were some crazy celebrity guests in the house, including America’s first family (sorry, but like, it’s sort of true?) the Kardashians. But don’t take my word for it– check out my gallery of photos, taken with an Olympus PEN E-PM1 and relive my dramatic day with me!
Molly Sims looking chic first thing in the morning. We chatted about her favorite looks from Rachel Roy's collection, and she gushed about her upcoming nuptials.
I couldn't think of a better way to start the day than seeing the effortlessly glamorous/amazingly tall Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Lincoln Center's Director of Fashion.
A view of the Rachel Roy presentation from the courtyard.
A few of my favorite looks from Rachel Roy. I loved the simple, feminine elegance.
Rachel's use of shape and color allow her line to be worn by more than just a size 0.
Knitwear and crocheted pieces are creeping their way into more and more designer collections.
Rachel Roy greeting fans and reporters.
The incomparable Margherita Missoni could only make it to a few shows this season, and Rachel was a priority, along with Zac Posen.
Michelle Trachtenberg sitting front row at Rebecca Minkoff along with a few gal pals.
Sophia Bush and Levin Rambin sang along and danced throughout the show.
An action shot from the Rebecca Minkoff show.
Another great look from Minkoff. As usual, the accessories killed it.
Leandra Medine aka Man Repeller walked in the show. At the end of the runway, she snapped a picture of the crowd with her iPhone.
Relaxing between shows. Clearly, I chose comfort over fashion for my craziest NYFW day. I'll leave the sheer jumpsuits to the models.
A stellar outfit from the Chris Benz presentation that I'm sure will be popping up on a red carpet soon.
I loved the mixed patterns and vibrant colors.
Another awesome look. This was definitely one of my favorite shows.
Ice skating man about town Johnny Weir and one of the best dressed socialites in New York, Lizzie Tisch, compared Birkins. Amazing.
The man, the myth, the legend. Ladies and gentlemen, Johnny Weir.
A side view of Benz's work.
Lizzie Tisch poses with CEO of Vie Luxe International and socialite Marjorie Gubelmann.
Sophia Bush changed her outfit in between shows.
One of downtown's favorite DJs and fixture at hot spots like the SoHo Grand, Mike Nouveau played an interesting variety of tunes at the presentation. I'm talking everything from Bauhaus to Lou Reed.
Kelly Osbourne in a yellow Chanel jacket, which she paired with rhinestone pumps and an Hermes Constance bag. Let's just say she's come a long way since The Osbournes...
The Abbey Dawn show. Yes, as in Avril Lavigne's foray into fashion design. The Kardashian crew was on hand to support their stepbrother Brody's girlfriend.
Kendall Jenner looking gorgeous and tall, waiting to see her younger sister Kylie walk in the show.
Kris Humphries (aka Mr. Kim Kardashian) doted on his wife.
An interesting look from Avril's collection...
I guess it's what you would expect from the sk8er girl?
Kylie Jenner takes the stage. The crowd went nuts.
Faye Resnick sitting in front of me. Yes, the one Camille Grammer called "morally corrupt" on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because she posed nude for Playboy following the OJ Simpson trial. I seriously miss the '90s.
Kylie closed the show. Of course.
Avril accepted flowers and rounds of flashbulbs while thanking the crowd for supporting her debut.
Kendall, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian.